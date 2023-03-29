The inquest of a 16-year-old boy, who was died after a fatal stabbing in Kingsthorpe, has been opened and adjourned.

The inquest into the death of Fred Shand took place on Wednesday morning (March 29) at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Affectionately known as Fred by his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, of Northampton, sadly died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 22.

16-year-old Fred Shand died after being stabbed in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday March 22.

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, were arrested in connection with the murder.

The 49-year-old man and the 21-year-old man, both from Northampton, were released with no further action.

The 14 and 16-year-old boys, also from Northampton, were charged with Fred’s murder and appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, March 27.

A date is still get to be set for the two defendants to enter their plea.

Lead coroner, Anne Pember, told the court that Fred died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest pending further tests.