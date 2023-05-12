In pictures: Hundreds attend funeral of 16-year-old fatal stab victim Fred Shand in Northampton town centre

“Sleep well my little Fred. I love you”

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of 16-year-old fatal stab victim Fred Shand in Northampton town centre today (Friday, May 12).

Rohan Shand, affectionately known as ‘Fred’ to those who knew him, was tragically killed by a fatal stab wound to the chest outside The Cock Hotel in Harborough Road on Wednesday, March 22 at 3.35pm.

The funeral for the Year 11 Kingsthorpe Community College (KCC) student took place at All Saints’ Church in the town centre this morning (Friday, May 12) at around 11am.

Hundreds of Fred’s friends and family were in attendance to pay their respects.

Family member Karlene Vasell spoke first inside the church following a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ sung by all in attendance.

She said: "On March 22, our precious boy’s life was cut short. His family and friends are heartbroken.

"Fred was a respectful young man. To know Fred was to love him. He knew exactly what to say to make you smile. He was truly a prized possession, and he was ours.

"Fred is and will always be our little Freddy. Fred and his father had a special relationship – he meant the world to Rohan senior (dad).

"Fred was like a son I never had. He fit the description of a dream son: well-dressed, funny, smart and full of life.

"Fred, you were our pride and our joy and life will never be the same without you. We are going to miss you. Your smile could light up a dark room.

"They may have taken away your life but they can never take away what’s in our hearts. Sleep well my little Fred. I love you.”

Below are photos of the funeral.

