Northampton stabbing: Hundreds gather at emotionally-charged vigil for 16-year-old fatal stab victim, Rohan Shand

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for 16-year-old schoolboy who was fatally stabbed in Kingsthorpe last week.

An emotionally charged vigil was held for Rohan Shand, affectionately known as Fred by friends and family, at Kings Heath yesterday at 5.30pm.

The Kingsthorpe Community College student died after being stabbed in the chest along the Harborough Road, near the Cock Hotel, at 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 22.

Hundreds gathered at Park Square in Kings Heath on Wednesday evening (March 29)

Speakers at the vigil included Fred’s dad, Rohan, and campaign group Knife Crime Victim Support.

The KCVS spokesman said: “Today Northampton showed unity, love and solidarity.

"This town is shell-shocked, dismayed and concerned. The devastation was plain to see on the faces of those who knew and loved Fred.

Balloons were released in memory of Fred

"We released balloons and lanterns in your memory, Fred. Forever in our hearts. You are loved. You are respected. You are missed. Rest in eternal peace.”

Addressing the wider issue of knife crime, the spokesman delivered a powerful speech to those in attendance.

He said: “You have lost a friend, you have a cousin, you have lost a brother.

"The whole county is in mourning, the whole county is shell shocked.

Hundreds of people paid their respects and listened to the powerful messages against knife crime

“We need to be able to channel that energy to make a difference in life.

"I've made mistakes before. But you know what, we've got three options in life: do worse, do the same thing or do better. I choose to do better. Northampton, do we choose to do better?

“We have lost Rohan. When I see pictures of Fred in a school uniform … tragically taken in the middle of the day. And for what? I can't imagine anything, any dispute any arguments that calls for such violence.

“I don't care if you can make £5,000 in a month by doing certain things. It's about the long game.

“I ask children in schools. Okay, so what did we lose? What does the families victims lose? They lose their parents. Their parents lose them. They lose their future. They lose their sense of community. They lose their rights. They lose everything. And what does the perpetrator lose? They lose their parents. They lose everything. Freedom. Who wins? Nobody wins.”

The spokesman went on to share a poem written from the perspective of Fred’s father followed by a minute’s silence and the releasing of balloons and lanterns.

Here is an extract from that poem:

Sometimes I could literally spend days tracing an image of your face with a gentle touch.

I can lose myself talking to pictures of you for hours wishing I could give you a hug because you meant so much.

I’ve still got some of your clothes. And when I hold them close, it feels like you're still there.

At first or your scent was everywhere. But just lately it seems I can't find it anywhere.

I’ve laid on your bed. I've cried into your pillows. I’ve wondered if you're standing behind me in the mirror.

I'm not sure how I'm holding on without you to hold on to that now we can't hold each other. Even if we wanted to.

You are more than just a chapter in the book of my life. If only I could read your eyes just for one more time.

Would I see your future and the life you would build? Would there be tears and laughter just like we’re in a film?

Would I see you at the doorstep of your family home?

Would I tell your children how much they've grown?

I think we talked for hours about the career you chose. Until I'm pulled back into reality where time just froze.

I know the family here missed me because I went to look for understanding and never really came back because I still haven't found it.

I know they don't expect me to just readjust. But it's about more than just us. So justice is a must.

