Toy and gift appeal for Northamptonshire launched by Mother Christmas to bring joy to needy children

Northamptonshire’s own Mother Christmas – Jeanette Walsh – has once again donned her famous red suit to kick off the county’s annual gift appeal.

For the past two decades, Jeanette, as Mother Christmas has been delivering joy to Northamptonshire’s most disadvantaged children.

Once again she is asking for your help with our annual Christmas gift appeal by donating presents to be passed on to needy children in the county.

Jeanette, who grew up in care, knows the joy a brand new gift can bring a child who feels unloved, neglected or forgotten.

She said: "I grew up in a children’s home and I know the joy of having a brand new present to open on Christmas Day. The appeal is all about those children who are living through really tough times. They really have nothing – not through any fault. These children wouldn't have anything unless it was donated.

"With winter coming, parents are going to be spending money on heating. Food prices and rents are soaring. I know what it is like to grow up with absolutely nothing and the joy that just one, new present can bring.”

"Times are hard, but donations can make a real difference. These gifts donated in the county will be given to children and young people living in Northamptonshire.

”As I always say – give local for local.”

With help from generous readers, thousands of gifts were donated at drop-off points across the county in 2023 and distributed by Jeanette to help disadvantaged children have a better Christmas.

Editorial director David Summers said: "Today Northamptonshire Newspapers – the Northants Telegraph, Northampton Chronicle and Echo and Daventry Express – launches its Christmas appeal.

"Last year you supported us with your generous donations that helped disadvantaged children have a better Christmas. So once again we've teamed up with Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh.

"There are still hundreds of disadvantaged children who deserve to wake on Christmas morning with a smile on their face - and you, our readers, can still help to make that happen."

Jeanette has already been fundraising to buy gifts. A quiz hosted at St Mark’s Church in Wellingborough saw more than £2,000 raised by dozens of competitors.

Gifts are needed for children of all ages but especially teenagers – with pyjamas, toiletries and vouchers a favourite.

Once again, Jeanette will be helped by the kind-hearted staff of Northamptonshire’s Nando's, Wellingborough Museum, North Northants Council, Hays Travel in Kettering, and Wicksteed Park.

Gifts will be collected by Mother Christmas and distributed to the social work teams looking after children across the county.

The deadline for donations is Friday, December 13.

Jeanette added: "Let's give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”

Where to donate during regular opening hours:

North Northants Council offices in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

Wicksteed Park Kettering, reception Barton Road, NN15 6NJ

Nando's George Street, Corby NN17 1QG

Nando's Carina Road, Kettering NN15 6YA

Nando's Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre NN10 6FT

Nando's Wood Hill, Northampton town centre NN1 2DA

Wellingborough Museum, Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB

Hays Travel, at Asda, Northfield Ave, Kettering NN16 9HU