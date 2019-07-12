Outdoor football pitches in Northampton now CLOSED for much of today

Goals Northampton has now confirmed it is closed until 5pm.

Goals, based in Mereway, initially said it was open for business following the closure of the road due to a burst water main.

Goals, Northampton

However it has since discovered there is no water supply so has been forced to close until 5pm.

From 5pm the football venue is asking customers hoping for a kick-around to park at Tesco's car park and walk to the club through the underpass.

Abbeyfield School next to Goals is closed due to health and safety reasons.

In a statement on Facebook, Goals Northampton wrote: "Schools out this Friday! Take advantage of the burst water pipe on the main road and come for a kick around. Open from 10am."

Mereway is currently closed

