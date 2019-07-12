Northampton school CLOSED today for 'health and safety' reasons

A burst water main has forced the closure of a secondary school in Northampton today (Friday).

Abbeyfield School has announced that it will be closed today following a burst water pipe in Mereway where it is based.

Mereway is currently closed in both directions

A statement on the school's Facebook page reads: "Mereway is closed in both directions due to a burst pipe.

"This means we are unable to get any vehicles onto the school site and in particular emergency vehicles.

"There are also issues with our water supply to the school.

"For health and safety reasons we are sorry but we have have had to close the school today Friday 12th July.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we will be liaising closely with the relevant authorities today to monitor the situation but expect to be open as usual on Monday"

For all the latest on the closure of Mereway click here

Related content: A43 closed to non-Grand Prix traffic...and roadworks on alternative A508 route is causing miles of tailbacks for commuters this morning