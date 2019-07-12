Drivers heading to Grand Prix from Northampton advised to find alternative route

Due to a burst water main, Mereway in Northampton is expected to be closed all weekend which will affect those travelling to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone over the next three days.

Northamptonshire Police is advising race-goers heading to the circuit from the east of the county to please find an alternative route with no access to the A43 from the A45 along Mereway.

The British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone this weekend

Although partner agencies are on the scene dealing with the large amount of water, both carriageways are expected to remain closed for the duration of the British Grand Prix.

