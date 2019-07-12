Northampton residents warned of no water or low pressure following burst main on major road through town

Anglian Water is warning that customers could experience interruption to their water supply today (Friday).

Mereway has been closed in both directions - and it is likely to be shut all weekend - due to a burst water main earlier today.

Residents in this area may have no water or low pressure

Anglian Water is now warning that water supply in the area could be interrupted.

A statement reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Northampton may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst water main so we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped."

An estimated restoration time has been given as 2pm.

A spokesperson added: "We're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

