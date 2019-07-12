Motorists warned of severe delays in Northampton after major road is closed

Drivers are being warned to avoid a Mereway in Northampton this morning after it was closed overnight, police have warned.

Northamptonshire Police says that Mereway in Northampton is likely to be closed all weekend due to a burst water main.

Aspokesman said:: "Partner agencies are on scene dealing with the large amount of water in the area and both carriageways remain closed at this time except for access from the Queen Eleanor roundabout to Penvale Road only.

"The closure is expected to last for the next day or two. Motorists should avoid the area and find alternative routes," the spokesman added.