A veteran market trader who has closed his family stall for good after 43 years trading in the heart of Northampton’s market has shared his favourite pictures.

Fruit and vegetable vendor Joe Fitzpatrick has closed down his beloved stall after just one week at the new temporary site in Commercial Street car park.

At the end of January, West Northants Council (WNC) moved traders down to Commercial Street car park for 18 months while £8.4million refurbishment works take place on Market Square, leaving many traders worried about the lack of footfall.

Joe, who has been working on the stall on and off for 25 years, recently took over the running of the stall from his late father and town legend, Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick, who sadly died in November, aged 72, after working on the market since the age of 12.

In a heartfelt letter, Joe says the move to Commercial Street “killed his business off overnight”.

The dad-of-two said: "I'd like to thank all the customers for their support over the last 43 years of trading. Some customers taught me what loyalty was. They came week in, week out whatever the weather and we appreciated every pound everyone spent over the years at the stall.

"I'd like to thank all the staff who have worked at Fitzy's stalls over the years, especially the lads to the end. You'd always slept well after a shift with Fitzy. You could be soaked through within 10 minutes of starting a shift but the love of the market would get you through the day. A market saying was "a cold fruitier is a lazy fruitier" – not many staff ever said they were cold.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to the 16,000 people who signed the "Save The Market" petition. We had our say but The Guildhall got their way. We'll leave it at that.

"I don't know what the future holds with the return to the regenerated Market Square for myself and other market traders but the reality is everyone's got bills to pay, and traders will have to find alternatives ways to pay the bills if they can't make a living in the 18-24 months stuck down in the wilderness of Commercial street.

"I wish all the fellow market traders the best of luck. For me it's one door shuts and another one opens.

"Northampton market, you've been great. Thank you."

Click through our gallery to see Joe’s favourite pictures from his family’s time on the Market Square.

