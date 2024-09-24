Five people and a dog rescued from boats on River Nene in Northampton as banks burst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people and a dog were rescued from boats on the River Nene, as a separate boat sank when water burst the banks.

Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have been helping residents on the River Nene today (Tuesday September 24).

NFRS say one boat sank at the location on Monday and that nobody was on board.

The sunken boat in the River Nene in Northampton. Photo: Matthew Fishlock.

A spokesman for the service said: “On arrival, firefighters found that the river had breached the side of the bank and liaised with boat owners to offer safety advice.

“After speaking to firefighters, three occupants were assisted from their boats on to dry land.

“One boat had sunk at the location yesterday, with no one reported to be on board.”

Firefighters were also called to Old Towcester Road at around 7.13am today. On arrival, they found two boats becoming submerged by fast moving water.

The NFRS spokesman added: “Crews, including Swiftwater Rescue Technicians, used rafts to rescue two people and a dog from the boats, before leading them to safety.

“All crews had left the area and returned to their stations, shortly after 8.45am.”

Although rain has held off today, seven flood warnings remain in place across Northampton and further afield. Many neighbourhoods have been affected by flooding over the last 48 hours and more – including Billing Aquadrome – have been warned of flooding later today.