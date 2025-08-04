Two men on river bank hours before Northampton murder victim found asked by police to come forward urgently

Two men who were on the river bank in Northampton hours before a murder victim was found have been asked by police to come forward, urgently.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The males were on the riverbank in the area of Beckets Bridge and Beckets Park at around 4am on Friday August 1, just two-and-a-half hours before paramedics called police after finding Robert Brown on a bench with a fatal injury.

Detectives say the two males, whose ages they cannot be sure of, could be potential witnesses and have asked them to come forward urgently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “From our inquiries, we have established that at around 4am on Friday morning, two males – we can’t be sure of their ages at this stage – were walking along the riverbank in the area near to where Robert was found.

Police would like to speak to two males who were around the River Nene, near Beckets Bridge at 4am on Friday August 1.

“If you were in the area of Beckets Bridge and Beckets Park in the early hours of Friday, we would really like to speak with you. You may not realise it, but it’s possible you saw or heard something that would help us with the investigation.

“If you believe this may have been you or you know who it was, I urge you to contact police as soon as possible by calling 101 or via our online portal at mipp.police.uk."

Mr Brown, aged 57 and from Northampton, was found fatally injured on a bench behind Auctioneers Court. A murder investigation was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A part of the River Nene remains cordoned off by police on Monday August 4 as specialist teams search the river and surrounding areas. The area is expected to be cordoned off until at least Tuesday August 5.

Police also released a picture of Mr Brown in Morrisons in Victoria Promenade on Thursday July 31 evening to jog people’s memory and see if anyone remembers seeing him in the hours before he died.

Officers would also like to speak to any residents from apartments overlooking the River Nene, who may have captured CCTV or doorbell footage from between approximately 7.30 pm on Thursday July 31 and 7am on Friday August 1.

DCI Lovatt added: “Anyone else who was in the area of Auctioneers Court or the riverbank in that area overnight on Thursday 31 July to Friday 1 August, who we haven’t yet spoken to, is also asked to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how small, can help us piece together exactly what happened to Robert and how he came to be fatally injured.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted via the online portal here or at mipp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.