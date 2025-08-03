Police name 57-year-old man found dead on bench by River Nene in Northampton as murder investigation continues

Police have named a 57-year-old man found dead on a bench by the River Nene in Northampton.

Detectives investigating the death of a man found dead near the River Nene in Northampton town centre have today (Sunday) named him as 57-year-old Robert Brown.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 6.30am on Friday, August 1, after Robert, from Northampton, was found fatally injured on a bench near the canal footpath behind Auctioneers Court, near Beckets Park.

A murder investigation is underway and detectives are working at pace to establish the circumstances that led to Robert’s death.

Pictures from the scene. Credit: Logan MacLeod

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident and our thoughts and sincere condolences remain with Robert’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“His death has understandably also had a big impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and we would like to thank them for their support while officers continue to carry out searches at the scene, as well as those who have helped with our investigation.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to Robert. A forensic post mortem examination carried out yesterday, Saturday, August 2, found that Robert sustained a wound to his arm. However, the exact cause of death is unascertained at this stage.

“We have already spoken with a number of people as part of our ongoing inquiries but we are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information, who we haven’t yet spoken with, to come forward.

“If you were in the area around Auctioneers Court or the riverbank in that area, overnight on Thursday 31 July to Friday 1 August, and you saw or heard anything that you think may be relevant to the investigation, please get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from local residents, especially those who live in the apartments that overlook the river and the area near to where Robert was found. If you or anyone you know has any camera footage, from between approximately 7.30 pm on Thursday, July 31 and 7am on Friday, August 1, or any other information that may assist the investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Likewise, if you think you may have seen or interacted with Robert during this time, we want to hear from you. Any information, no matter how small, can help us piece together exactly what happened.”

Please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted via our online portal here or at mipp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Police say the scene guard remains in place and areas around it will remain closed for the time being. This includes a stretch of the river and riverbank between London Road bridge and Nunn Mills Road bridge is currently closed to the public while further searches are carried out.

Officers thanked members of the public for their patience and asked them to continue to avoid the area while investigations and searches are ongoing.