Detectives investigating Northampton murder appeal for footage from apartments that overlook River Nene

Detectives investigating a murder in Northampton are appealing for CCTV footage captured from the “large number” of apartments that overlook the River Nene.

Police officers were called by paramedics to the footpath at the River Nene behind Auctioneers Court at around 6.30am on Friday August 1.

A man in his 50s was found fatally injured on a bench on the footpath. A forensic post mortem is due to take place on Saturday August 2 to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry and have issued a further appeal for witnesses as they continue their inquiries into the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

They specifically want to hear from anyone who lives in the “large number” of apartments that overlook the River Nene, who may have captured CCTV footage or other footage between 8pm on Thursday July 31 and 6.30am on Friday August 1.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the circumstances that have led to the man’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are firmly with his family at this time and they are being supported by specially trained officers from the investigation team.

“Officers have been in the area carrying out house-to-house enquiries and have spoken with a number of people. However, we are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and we’re particularly keen to locate any CCTV or other camera footage of the nearby area.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

“There are a large number of apartments that overlook the river and the area near to where the man was found, and anyone from these residences, or anywhere else nearby, who may have camera footage or any other information, is urged to contact police as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, can help us piece together exactly what happened.

“We will continue to have an increased police presence in the area, and neighbourhood officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols throughout the weekend to offer reassurance and support the community. If you have any concerns, please do speak to an officer.”

The scene guard and police cordon remains in place, and the canal footpath between Trenery Way footpath at Wathen Wigg bridge and Becket’s Bridge, remains closed at this time. Members of the public are advised to avoid this area while investigations continue.

Anyone with information or camera footage of the area from between approximately 8pm on Thursday July 31 and 6.30am on Friday August 1, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted on the police online portal here or at mipp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.