Police cordon off part of River Nene in Northampton as emergency services respond to incident

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 09:04 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 09:23 BST
A part of the River Nene in Northampton has been cordoned off by police, as emergency services respond to an incident.

The cordon has been in place since the early hours of Friday August 1, in Trenery Way from the canal to Auctioneers Way, as well as in Auctioneers Way to the bridge behind Morrisons, which leads into the Waterside campus. Auctioneers Court is also cordoned off.

The canal footpath is cordoned off between Cotton End and the university bridge.

There are a number of officers in the area, as well forensics and a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service welfare unit.

The nature of this incident has not yet been confirmed by authorities. With that in mind, we encourage readers not to speculate on social media.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

