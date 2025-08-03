Police close stretch of River Nene in Northampton as murder investigation enters third day

A murder investigation is now entering its third day as police extend searches in and around the River Nene after a man was found dead by a bench on Friday.

A stretch of the River Nene in Northampton from London Road bridge to Nunn Mills Road bridge has been closed to all pedestrians and river traffic.

It is likely to remain closed until Tuesday evening while the specialist search team completes their work.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “As part of the ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Northampton on Friday, August 1, officers will be carrying out further searches of the area, including the river, over the next few days.

“To enable the searches to be carried out safely, a stretch of the River Nene in Northampton, from London Road bridge to Nunn Mills Road bridge, has been closed to all pedestrians and river traffic, and is likely to remain so until Tuesday evening while the specialist search team completes their work.”

A man in his 50s was found fatally injured on a bench on the footpath.

A forensic post mortem was due to take place on Saturday August 2 to determine the exact cause of death.

Police later launched a murder inquiry with investigations ongoing throughout the weekend.

Detectives specifically want to hear from anyone who lives in the “large number” of apartments that overlook the River Nene, who may have captured CCTV footage or other footage between 8pm on Thursday July 31 and 6.30am on Friday August 1.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the circumstances that have led to the man’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are firmly with his family at this time and they are being supported by specially trained officers from the investigation team.

“Officers have been in the area carrying out house-to-house enquiries and have spoken with a number of people. However, we are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and we’re particularly keen to locate any CCTV or other camera footage of the nearby area.

“There are a large number of apartments that overlook the river and the area near to where the man was found, and anyone from these residences, or anywhere else nearby, who may have camera footage or any other information, is urged to contact police as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, can help us piece together exactly what happened.

“We will continue to have an increased police presence in the area, and neighbourhood officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols throughout the weekend to offer reassurance and support the community. If you have any concerns, please do speak to an officer.”

The wider investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that may assist our inquiries is urged to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted via our online portal here: https://orlo.uk/zb3Tl

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online here