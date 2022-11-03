Driver who pleaded guilty to causing death of pregnant mum in Northampton will be sentenced next week

A 31-year-old Northampton man has appeared at court to be sentenced for causing death by dangerous and careless driving after a pregnant mother-of-four was killed in Northampton.

James Craigie, of Newport Pagnell Road in Wootton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 10 after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, aged 39, went out for a walk with her boyfriend and her daughter on the afternoon of May 29, 2021 when she was involved in a collision at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket. She was six months pregnant.

The scene of the fatal collision in 2021.

She was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful. She left behind four children, who were aged 21, 14, eight and one at the time.

Craigie was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 16 earlier this year, where he initially pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and guilty to causing death by careless driving.

However - on the first day of Craigie’s trial on Monday, September 26 - Craigie changed his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was due to be sentenced for both offences today (November 3).

His Honour Judge Mayo DL took the decision to adjourn the case to next week after making a request for crucial evidence that could “make a significant difference” to Craigie’s sentence.

Craigie is now scheduled to be sentenced for his offences at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 10.

What is the difference between dangerous driving and careless driving?

According to the Crown Prosecutions Service (CPS), the offence of dangerous driving is committed when the defendant’s driving falls far below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver and it would be obvious that driving in that way would be dangerous.

For example, speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol.