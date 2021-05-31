Police name pregnant mother of four who died after collision in Northampton town centre

Emergency services at the scene on Saturday

The woman who died after being struck by a car in Northampton town centre has been named by police, who have also revealed that a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, aged 39, leaves behind four children aged 21, 14, 8 and 1, the police said in a statement released on Monday afternoon. She was six months pregnant.

A police spokesperson said: "A 30-year-old man from Stoke Bruerne has today appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.

"James Craigie was released on conditional bail to appear before Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 14."

Investigating officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 2pm on Saturday, May 29, when Dulce, a pedestrian, was in collision with a black Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508 in the town centre, the spokesperson said.

"Dulce was six months pregnant. She was taken to University Hospital, Coventry but sadly attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful," the spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision.