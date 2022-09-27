Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after pregnant mother killed in Northampton

A 31-year-old Northampton man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a pregnant mum-of-four was killed in a collision last year.

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, aged 39, went out for a walk with her boyfriend and her daughter on the afternoon of May 29, 2021 when she was involved in a collision at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket. She was six months pregnant.

She was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful. She left behind four children, who were aged 21, 14, eight and one at the time.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision that killed Dulcie Lina Mendes Pereira and her unborn child on May 29, 2021.

James Craigie, aged 31, of Newport Pagnell Road in Wootton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.

Craigie appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 16 earlier this year, where he initially pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and guilty to causing death by careless driving.

However - on the first day of Craigie’s trial on Monday, September 26 - he changed his plea. Craigie has now pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving, the court confirmed today (September 27).

The 31-year-old man will appear before Northampton Crown Court on November 3 to be sentenced for both offences.

Craigie was additionally given an interim driving disqualification.

What is the difference between dangerous driving and careless driving?

According to the Crown Prosecutions Service (CPS), the offence of dangerous driving is committed when the defendant’s driving falls far below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver and it would be obvious that driving in that way would be dangerous.

Some examples of dangerous include speeding, ignoring traffic lights and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The offence of careless driving is committed when the defendant's driving falls below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver.