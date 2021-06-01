Town left in shock as tributes pour in for 'heartbreaking' loss of a 39-year-old pregnant mother of four who was killed crossing a busy road in Northampton

Investigating officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 2pm on Saturday, May 29, when Dulce, a pedestrian, was in collision with a black Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508 in the town centre.

News breaking over the bank holiday weekend that a mother of four - pregnant with her fifth child - was struck by a car and killed in Northampton has sent shockwaves through the town.

Pedestrian Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, 39, was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday at about 2pm at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket.

She was six months pregnant and leaves behind four children aged 21, 14, 8 and 1.

Hundreds of tributes and well wishes have poured in for Dulce on social media from across Northampton.

Louise Coleman said: "Heart breaking. RIP my beautiful friend."

Jadine Brown said: "Such a devastating story, just heartbreaking sending all my love to her family. RIP mummy and baby."

Tracey Karabin said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, my heartfelt sympathy to her family at this devastating time,may the lady and her unborn child r.i.p."

Vicky Mansour said: "So unbelievably heartbreaking - sending love and hugs to her family and friends - how awful."

Janelle Leone said: "May you rest in peace, you and your little one. Heartbreaking news and condolences to your family and friends at this sad time."

Kelly Sealey said: "RIP and GNU Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira and little one, heartfelt condolences to your family."

Stan Golebiewski said: "So sad, I feel so utterly devastated for her younger children that are not going to understand whats happened to their Mummy. Fly high up there."

Mark Cornell said: "Dance in the sky both."

Reports of the incident began to emerge shortly after 2pm on Saturday when the Chron reported police had closed roads to deal with a 'serious accident' where ambulance crews and the air ambulance were on the scene.

On Sunday afternoon Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a 39-year-old woman had been hit by a car.

The force said the victim had been taken to University Hospital, Coventry but sadly attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful.

Yesterday (Monday), police officially named Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira as the victim and confirmed a 30-year-old man from Stoke Bruerne had appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.A police spokesperson said: "James Craigie was released on conditional bail to appear before Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 14."

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 283 of May 29, 2021.