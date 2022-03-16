A 31-year-old Northampton man has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, following the death of a pregnant mum-of-four last year.

Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, 39, went out for a walk with her boyfriend and her daughter on the afternoon of May 29, 2021 when she was involved in a collision at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket. She was six months pregnant.

She was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful. She left behind four children, who were aged 21, 14, eight and one at the time.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on May 29, 2021.

James Craigie, of Newport Pagnell Road in Wootton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.

Craigie appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (March 16), where he pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant, instead, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Craigie was released on unconditional bail, pending trial at Northampton Crown Court due to start on September 26, 2022.

What is the difference between dangerous driving and careless driving?

According to the Crown Prosecutions Service (CPS), the offence of dangerous driving is committed when the defendant’s driving falls far below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver and it would be obvious that driving in that way would be dangerous.

Some examples of dangerous include speeding, ignoring traffic lights and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The offence of careless driving is committed when the defendant's driving falls below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver.