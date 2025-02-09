17-year-old charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Northampton as two more arrests made

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Northampton – and two further arrests have been made.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, has been charged after he was was arrested shortly after the incident which took place in Monarch Road, Kingsthorpe, on Wednesday (February 5).

The 17-year-old will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 10).

Police were called to the area, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm. A 29-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to his chest and was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery. Medics say he is expected to recover from his injury.

Two areas at the scene were cordoned off on the evening of the incident. One cordon remained in place the morning after.

Detectives investigating the incident have also now made two further arrests. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in police custody. A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested shortly after the incident, on suspicion of assisting an offender. However, she has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Since the incident, police have made multiple appeals for information, witnesses, dash-cam footage and doorbell footages. Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000072438.