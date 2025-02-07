Hero Northampton shopkeepers describe 'manic' 30-minute ordeal saving stab victim who ran into their shop for help
The incident happened in Monarch Road, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday, February 5, when a 29-year-old man suffered a single stab wound to the chest.
The victim reportedly ‘ran’ into the nearby Kingsthorpe Corner Shop, where staff rushed to help.
Suril, the shop owner, said: “He ran in saying, ‘Call an ambulance.’ I was in the back and came running out, asking what’s going on. It was a moment of panic. I jumped straight on the phone to the ambulance, my other staff member had to compress the wound – we kept a clean cloth against it. The guy was going in and out of consciousness, and we were trying to wake him up while talking to the ambulance. It was manic.
"The ambulance operator said, ‘You’re next on the list, but it could be up to an hour.’ I said, ‘This guy’s bleeding out, I don’t think he can last an hour.’ Thankfully, they weren’t long – they got here in 10 – 15 minutes.
"I do think that [we saved his life]. We were just trying to keep him awake and stop the blood until paramedics arrived. Thankfully, the right people were around to help.”
The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery. The following day, police described his condition as stable as he continues to recover. Medics are hopeful he will make a full recovery.
Suril added they are just relieved the victim is alive. He said: “That’s all we’re really bothered about. We’re glad he came to us and we could help him and keep him alive. We hope he recovers well and gets the justice he deserves.
“We’re pretty new to the area—we took over two months ago. The community support has been really good. A lady came in, baked us a cake, and was crying, saying thank you. It’s been a nice response to a very bad situation. It has brought a lot of people together.”
Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 2500007248, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.
Immediately after, armed officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder at an address in Lutterworth Road. A 22-year-old woman was also arrested nearby in Balfour Road on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody at the time of writing.