29-year-old stabbed in the chest as two arrested following incident in Northampton

A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the chest, following an incident in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stabbing happened in Monarch Road, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday (February 5). Police cordoned off two areas near the scene, while the incident was dealt with and investigated.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. One is a 22-year-old woman and one is a 17-year-old boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman was arrested by armed police at an address in Balfour Road and the boy at an address in Lutterworth Road, shortly after the incident.

The cordon remains in place near Monarch Road this morning (February 6).

The victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery late last night. According to Northamptonshire Police, his condition is this morning (February 6) is described as stable, however he did suffer life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Colin Bowers, from Northamptonshire Police’s CID team, said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with this attack, but our investigations continued well into the evening and will carry on today.

"This was a very serious attack where the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at around the time of the attack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 455 of 05/02/2025.

A police cordon remains in place today at the junction of Monarch Road and Kingsthorpe Road.