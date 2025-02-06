29-year-old stabbed in the chest as two arrested following incident in Northampton

By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 6th Feb 2025, 07:28 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 17:20 BST
A 29-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the chest, following an incident in Northampton.

The stabbing happened in Monarch Road, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday (February 5). Police cordoned off two areas near the scene, while the incident was dealt with and investigated.

Most Popular

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. One is a 22-year-old woman and one is a 17-year-old boy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman was arrested by armed police at an address in Balfour Road and the boy at an address in Lutterworth Road, shortly after the incident.

The cordon remains in place near Monarch Road this morning (February 6).placeholder image
The cordon remains in place near Monarch Road this morning (February 6).

The victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery late last night. According to Northamptonshire Police, his condition is this morning (February 6) is described as stable, however he did suffer life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Colin Bowers, from Northamptonshire Police’s CID team, said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with this attack, but our investigations continued well into the evening and will carry on today.

"This was a very serious attack where the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at around the time of the attack.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 455 of 05/02/2025.

A police cordon remains in place today at the junction of Monarch Road and Kingsthorpe Road.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice