22-year-old woman released on bail after stabbing in Northampton, as investigation continues

A 22-year-old woman has been released on bail after a stabbing in Northampton, as the investigation continues.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to the chest and was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery. Medics say he is expected to recover from his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The woman has today (Friday February 7) been released on police bail, pending further enquiries. The boy remains in police custody.

The cordon in Monarch Road, off Kingsthorpe Road, remained in place into Thursday (February 6).

Now, police officers are making a further appeal for anyone with information, dashcam footage or doorbell footage to get in touch, as their investigation continues.

Police say they have now identified a grey/silver Volkswagen Golf as being in the area at the time of the incident, and is asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham said: “Our team is making good progress, but we need help from any witnesses who have yet to come forward to help us build the clearest picture of what happened on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have identified a grey/silver Volkswagen Golf as being in the area around the time of the assault and are asking anyone who was driving in the Kingsthorpe area that night to check their dash-cam as they may have captured something which can assist our investigation.

“We also want to hear from anyone with a smart doorbell who may have relevant footage.

“Coming forward to speak to the police can feel hard, so if you have concerns about speaking to us, I would urge you to share what you know via independent charity Crimestoppers, which is 100 percent anonymous.

“We continue to conduct additional reassurance patrols in the Kingsthorpe area, so please speak to one of our officers if you have any worries we can help with.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 25000072438.