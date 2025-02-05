Police cordon off part of busy Northampton street as emergency services respond to incident

A part of a busy Northampton street is cordoned off by police as emergency services respond to an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cordon is in place where Kingsthorpe Road meets Monarch Road, not far from Barratts.

Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 8.15pm and saw multiple police cars in the area, an ambulance and two taped off areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have taped off Jimmys corner shop opposite Monarch Road. One ambulance car was in attendance outside the shop.

A cordon is in place at the junction of Kingsthorpe Road and Monarch Road.

Kingsthorpe Road was open to traffic at this time.

The height of the incident appeared to be over, with police now managing the two taped off areas.