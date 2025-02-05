Police cordon off part of busy Northampton street as emergency services respond to incident

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 20:53 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 17:19 BST
A part of a busy Northampton street is cordoned off by police as emergency services respond to an incident.

The cordon is in place where Kingsthorpe Road meets Monarch Road, not far from Barratts.

Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 8.15pm and saw multiple police cars in the area, an ambulance and two taped off areas

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have taped off Jimmys corner shop opposite Monarch Road. One ambulance car was in attendance outside the shop.

A cordon is in place at the junction of Kingsthorpe Road and Monarch Road.placeholder image
A cordon is in place at the junction of Kingsthorpe Road and Monarch Road.

Kingsthorpe Road was open to traffic at this time.

The height of the incident appeared to be over, with police now managing the two taped off areas.

UPDATE: Arrests have been made.

Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice