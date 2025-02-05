Police cordon off part of busy Northampton street as emergency services respond to incident
A part of a busy Northampton street is cordoned off by police as emergency services respond to an incident.
The cordon is in place where Kingsthorpe Road meets Monarch Road, not far from Barratts.
Chronicle & Echo was at the scene at around 8.15pm and saw multiple police cars in the area, an ambulance and two taped off areas
Officers have taped off Jimmys corner shop opposite Monarch Road. One ambulance car was in attendance outside the shop.
Kingsthorpe Road was open to traffic at this time.
The height of the incident appeared to be over, with police now managing the two taped off areas.