Major national retailer confirmed to be opening 'exciting' concept store inside of busy Northampton shopping centre

It has been revealed that a major national retailer is set to open an ‘exciting’ concept store at a busy shopping centre in Northampton.

The former New Look store in the Grosvenor Centre has been empty ever since the well-known fashion brand vacated in February 2023.

One year later, builders moved into the site and started refurbishments works, leading to speculation about what the store could be reopening as.

It has now been confirmed that H&M will be opening one of its concept ‘Home Decor’ stores inside the two-storey unit.

The estate agents in charge of the building, FMX Urban Property Advisers, posted confirmation of the deal on LinkedIn.

An FMX Urban Property Advisers spokesman said: “Following a slew of recent lettings – including the signing this week of a new 20,000 sq ft H&M store – we’re celebrating Grosvenor Shopping Northampton this month, as a truly thriving town centre scheme.

"H&M will be joining the centre while Bewitched Coffee are also fitting out their new upsized unit. And there are a number of other exciting deals still in the pipeline that we hope to be able to reveal shortly.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “The addition of an exciting new H&M Home store is excellent news for Grosvenor Shopping Northampton- with the centre continuing to go from strength to strength.

“The decision to launch this new concept store here in Northampton is a massive show of confidence in our town from a major national retailer, following on from the significant investment in other units in the centre we have also seen from the likes of Bewiched Coffee and Michael Jones Jeweller.

“We look forward to seeing the new store opening soon and we are confident it will bring thousands of shoppers into the town, boosting footfall and resulting in extra business for other retailers.”

H&M has been contacted for comment.

According to H&M’s Home Decor website, the store offers stylish furniture such as side tables and lounge chairs, along with ‘chic’ lighting options. It also features bed linen, decorative cushions, cushion covers, blankets, and throws. Additionally, the store includes scented candles, plant pots, wall hangings, ‘elegant’ glassware and more. The H&M Home Decor store aims to ‘suit every taste and cover every room in the house’.

FMX Urban Property Advisers also provided an update on the Microshops concept set to open at the Grosvenor soon.

The estate agents said: "With the arrival of Microshops tabled for later this summer – offering a range of local market traders serving food and goods from inside purpose-built market stalls – Grosvenor Shopping is transforming Northampton into one of the UK’s most exciting regeneration stories.”

"Our client Evolve Estates (owners of Grosvenor Centre) has exciting plans to keep enhancing the scheme, with a small number of retail units and large space opportunities still available for leisure uses and offices.”

According to the estate agents, the Grosvenor Centre has an annual footfall of between eight and 10 million people.

The whole area around the Grosvenor Centre is set to be transformed in the coming years. The Market Square is currently undergoing a major £12.4 million refurbishment, STACK Leisure Centre has plans to move into the former Market Walk shopping centre, and Abington Street and Fish Street are currently being refurbished as part of a £5million project.