APPROVED: Huge multi-million leisure hub will bring 250 new jobs to former Market Walk site in Northampton

Plans to revitalise an empty shopping centre in Northampton have been approved by the council, despite worries the town’s historic market square has been ruined beyond repair.

The former Market Walk shopping centre, which closed down in 2021, has been given the go ahead to be transformed into a new mixed entertainment, retail and leisure venue in a complete redesign.

The new hub will take after other STACK leisure facilities as seen across the country, operating under applicant Minhoco 76 Limited.

An artist impression of what the three-storey leisure hub could look like. Credit: STACK

The proposals were first announced in Summer 2023 and the upgraded site will contribute to West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) ongoing plans for the town centre’s regeneration.

STACK will invest £8m into the project, with a further £4.2m of support from the council.

According to plans, the lower ground floor will largely be given to entertainment ventures, such as children’s entertainment, fitness events and live music. Bar areas, food hall operators, and retail units will also have a place in the unique building.

Amelia Robson, a senior planner at Savills, said at the WNC planning meeting: “Currently the existing Market Walk does not positively contribute to supporting the vitality of the town centre or the wider visual amenity of the area.

Current Market Walk shopping centre facade on Abington Street. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“A key part of Stack’s business is that it supports local food and beverage businesses to operate from its premises, contributing to the distinctly local operation that will take place from the site.

“Stack will be a key attracter to the town centre and the flexible nature of the development is a strong positive of the proposal.”

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 2.30am on any given day, allowing the centre to contribute to both the daytime and nighttime economy. The new facility will also create around 250 jobs, according to the applicant.

However, some councillors have raised concerns about the visual appeal of the building within the historic market square. Northampton’s Square was first built in 1235 and is surrounded by many impressive protected buildings, such as Beethoven House.

Artist impression of the proposed facade on Abington Street.Credit: STACK

In contrast, the new shopping centre bases its image on an industrial shipping container design and is “distinctly contemporary with a geometric articulation”.

Cllr Jonathan Harris (Lib Dem) said: “What disappoints me hugely is we have a market square that is extremely old- if you compare it to many of the other historic market squares across Europe it bears no resemblance whatsoever.

“It just frustrates me really that we have this beautiful historic square and that over the ages we haven’t taken account of these historic assets.”

Cllr Charles Manners (Cons) spoke in agreement, saying that the area has been “absolutely ruined” over the years. He added that the STACK hub would do nothing to “enhance” it visually, but that he did support the development in the guise that it would “bring life” back to the town centre.

