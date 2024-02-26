Mystery surrounds future of massive unit in major Northampton shopping centre as builders move in for refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A massive unit in a busy Northampton shopping centre appears to be in the process of a refurbishment – but a mystery still surrounds its future use.

The former New Look site in Grosvenor Centre has been vacant since it closed down in February 2023 after more than a decade of trading in the town.

However, exactly one year on, builders have been spotted working inside the unit… but it is not yet known what they are up to.

Here's what the former New Look site currently looks like

It is believed various rumours of big name brands are spreading through the town, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

Chronicle and Echo has contacted the Grosvenor Centre owners, Evolve Estates, for comment.

Here’s what we know so far…

In January, Evolve Estates revealed it was in talks with two potential new tenants to fill “larger voids” at the site. They also said work had just started on their MicroShops development.

Builders have been spotted in and out of the large, two-storey unit this month

The larger empty units in the Grosvenor Centre are the former New Look and the former Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Last month, an Evolve Estates spokeswoman said: “We’ve just started construction on our MicroShops development. We’re currently talking to two new potential tenants for the larger voids in the scheme. We are relocating some of our existing successful tenants into larger spaces. We are also in discussions with occupiers for the refurbishment and development of the office accommodation above the centre.”

Whoever does move into the site will benefit from the major changes surrounding the area around The Grosvenor Centre, which is set to be transformed in the coming years.

The Market Square is currently undergoing a major £10 million refurbishment, STACK Leisure Centre has plans to move into the former Market Walk shopping centre, and Abington Street and Fish Street are set for a major makeover too.

The shopping centre was snapped up at the end of January 2023 by Evolve Estates from previous owners Legal and General for an undisclosed sum.

Since Evolve took over, four new tenants have opened at the site which include Shoezone, Ann Summers, Tony Jones Florists and the Lewis Foundation. Additionally, Michael Jones Jewellery and Tokky Pizza has increased its store space at the site.