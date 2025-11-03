I’ve tracked business openings in Northampton during 2025 – here’s the five most exciting

I’ve tracked the many business openings across Northampton throughout 2025, and here are the five I believe are most exciting for our town.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton has seen a promising trend of openings this year, with new ventures that have established themselves and existing businesses that have upgraded to bigger premises.

It is intriguing to see how these additions develop as time goes on, and many that opened at the start of the year have already made good progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we are now well into the final quarter of 2025 and the end of the year is fast approaching, let’s take a look back at some of the most exciting openings in my opinion.

Northampton has seen a promising trend of openings this year, with new ventures that have established themselves and existing businesses that have upgraded to bigger premises.

360° Wellness Group

We started off the year strong with 360° Wellness Group, which is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm.

It opened in St Giles’ Street at the heart of Northampton town centre on January 13.

The business offers a state-of-the-art and boutique facility, spanning personal training classes, yoga, meditation, reformer and mat pilates, and access to onsite physiotherapy and sports massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founders take a holistic approach to ensure everything is available under one roof, and I believe there is nothing else like this across the town.

Having paid the business a visit myself, I’d highly recommend to our town’s community of fitness fanatics looking for a new and innovative workout experience.

ODEON Luxe

ODEON Luxe opened on May 27 in the former Cineworld site in Sixfields, which shut back in January.

After the shock announcement that Cineworld was closing down, it was pleasing news to the Northampton community when they found out ODEON Luxe was coming to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business promised a premium experience, boasting more than 700 reclining seats across nine screens – each offering three times the standard legroom and more personal space.

Some screens even feature VIP Beds, transforming the traditional front row into a biggest seat in the house experience.

The addition of ODEON Luxe is a definite upgrade in my opinion, having visited for the first time to watch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in September.

Mission Chicken

Mission Chicken was opened by brothers Matt and James Ingram at the former Buddies Diner site in Dychurch Lane on May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who also run highly rated venues The Smoke Pit and Hops and Chops, spent months transforming this iconic site at the heart of the town centre.

The vision was to create a unique chicken restaurant and takeaway among a competitive market, and I believe they have hit the nail on the head.

Having grown up visiting the iconic Buddies, I wanted to see the new quirky interior of Mission Chicken for myself – as well as try the innovative flavour combinations and vast variety on their menu.

In my eyes, there is always room for new independent food and drink establishments in Northampton town centre and this is one of my favourites from 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potz Ceramic Studio

Potz Ceramic Studio now offers a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities with a desire to paint pottery from Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The business opened to the public in its new location on September 7, and prides itself on offering a calm space to get creative and try something new at an affordable price.

Their growing range of items to paint include lanterns, vases, plates, mugs, figurines and unusual retro designs.

Having left its former premises in Billing after nearly two decades, the business started an exciting new chapter at a thriving shopping centre that is visited by around 8,000 people per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is heartening to see a long-standing, independent business continue to expand and grow – and what a great addition to Weston Favell Shopping Centre’s leisure activities for families and groups.

PALM Fine Dining

The final of my five most exciting openings is PALM Fine Dining, which launched on Wellingborough Road on September 18.

The venture, founded by Serhat Cetinkaya, hoped to bring fresh flavours and a vibrant atmosphere to the town’s culinary and cocktail scene.

The food offering is described as world cuisine and includes special dishes and flavours from Greece, the Mediterranean and Italy – as well as steaks, sea food and a wide range of beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to its signature meals and drinks, PALM boasts a stylish interior with high ceilings and an open kitchen.

The venue seats around 210 people at one time, with a luxury room available to hire and a car park for visitors to utilise.