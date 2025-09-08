IN PICTURES: Booming pottery painting business NOW OPEN in popular shopping centre

Potz Ceramic Studio, which was previously situated at Billing Garden Village, is a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities with a desire to paint pottery.

The business worked hard over the past few months to prepare for its opening at Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Sunday (September 7), and Paralympic champion swimmer Ellie Robinson joined the team for the grand reveal.

After nearly two decades in Billing and having closed that studio last Monday (September 1), the team has entered a new era with a fresh space, more tables, and new events and activities.

They pride themselves on offering a calm environment to get creative and try something new at an affordable price, as well as their growing range of items to paint – including lanterns, vases, plates, mugs, figurines and unusual retro designs.

Pottery painting parties and seasonal workshops take place on-site, with drinks and snacks available to purchase by visitors, and this is only going to expand.

Business director Ronald Gunn admitted the team had been looking for a different premises for years, but this was initially intended to be a second studio in addition to their location in Billing.

However, after the business had to close for three days due to flooding in December last year, this troubling time made them realise they needed to move their first location altogether.

Having seen an advertisement for a unit in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, which welcomes around 8,000 visitors per month, the team saw this as an ideal opportunity for growth.

A five-year lease was signed at the start of June and the business is now located in the former premises of Silhouette Youth Theatre, which is upstairs nearby to Boots Pharmacy and Card Factory.

Take a look at these pictures from the opening of Potz Ceramic Studio in Weston Favell Shopping Centre…

