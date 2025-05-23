PICTURES: Take a sneak peek inside this brand new luxury cinema in Northampton as it prepares to open next week

Tickets are now on sale for the brand-new ODEON Luxe Northampton, which officially opens its doors on Tuesday (May 27) – with prices starting from just £7.50.

The cinema has opened at the former Cineworld site in Sixfields, which closed back in January this year.

As an ODEON Luxe cinema, the site promises a premium experience, boasting more than 700 luxury reclining seats across nine screens – each offering three times the standard legroom and more personal space. Some screens feature VIP Beds, transforming the traditional front row into a “biggest seat in the house” experience. Guests can also enjoy a larger-than-life experience on the cinema’s XL screen.

The cinema also features free parking and a range of food and drink options – from nachos and loaded potato tots to pizza and popcorn. Guests can order online, via the app, or at the kiosk, and enjoy drinks from Oscar’s Bar, named after ODEON founder Oscar Deutsch in tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Phase two, opening in July, will bring the Luxe Suite experience and a full Costa Coffee outlet, along with 35 new host roles created in the local area.

The cinema has kept on a handful of former Cineworld employees and a handful of former Kettering ODEON employees.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Sian Jenkins, commercial director for ODEON UK & Ireland, said: “We’re really excited. So we're actually opening phase one on Tuesday, which is five screens, and then we've got the four remaining screens opening in July.

"It's been quite a quick turnaround. We were really keen to get this open for the community as soon as possible. We started in January and as I say, so that we could get it open, we've done it in two phases. It’s been pretty major and as you can see, it looks amazing. So yeah, we're really, really happy with it.

"We know that there's a community here that love going to the cinema. We saw an opportunity and yeah, we're really happy to be part of that local community and hopefully enhancing that.”

Asked how ODEON plans to get people through the door, she said: “I think it's been an interesting time since Covid. And I think the thing now is that when we're really seeing that those really keen cinema goers, when there's a big film on, they really want to see it and get the best experience. And I actually think there's a little bit of fatigue with sitting at home and watching stuff at home and on streaming services.

“We have also got a really exciting slate coming up. So this weekend, for example, we have Lilo and Stitch for the families. And then we have Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. We've also got Karate Kid coming out next week. And then there's loads over the summer for families. So yeah, we're really excited.”

On the ‘any film, any time’ £7.50 ticket pricing at the new cinema, she said: “Yeah, I think we'll sort of see how it goes, see how busy we are. We've got no intention of increasing the prices at all. The thing for us now is making sure that we drive people in to really experience films in the best possible way. And so we don't want price to be an issue, a barrier to that, basically.”

Asked what sets ODEON apart from other cinemas, she said: “Well, particularly at Northampton, with it being an ODEON Luxe. So first we have recliner seats in every screen. Our food and beverages are by far the best. There's lots of things that we offer, like lots of hot food options, lots of alcohol options, including cocktails and beers.

"And at this cinema in particular we have some VIP beds, which are at the front of one of the screens. So if you're really keen to lay out and really relax watching a film, there's that option as well, which none of our competitors are doing. We've also got the XL screen here, which is our biggest screen and the best way to watch a film.

"And then in phase two, which as I mentioned is opening in July, we have something called the Luxe Suite, which is the sort of ultimate viewing experience – we only have a couple of these within the country. You've got your recliner seats still, but you almost have like a pod wrapped around you, and there's more legroom, and it's like the ultimate sort of exclusive way to watch a film. So yeah, completely different to our competitors. It's something that we're looking to potentially roll out in other places as well.”

She ended: “We're just very excited to be here and we hope that you enjoy the cinema and enjoy the film slate that's coming up, which is brilliant throughout the summer.”

Area manager Marcus added: “Buzzing about it. It's going to be something amazing for the local community in Northampton. We cannot wait to get in. We used to be down the road in Kettering but now we're moving into the centre of Northampton so we cannot wait to make movies better for the guests in Northampton basically.

“We've come in, we wanted to put our own touch on it as ODEON Luxe and we've converted it to what makes us better in the market. Maybe I'm a bit biased here but we are ODEON, we make movies better for all our guests.

“We're ready to welcome the guests in this amazing new facility that we've got, so looking forward for it. Bring it on, bring it on.”

Take a look around the new ODEON in Northampton with the sneak peek pictures below.

1 . Sneak peek inside new Odeon Luxe cinema in Northampton The revamped site is opening on Tuesday, May 27, at the former Cineworld location in Sixfields Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

