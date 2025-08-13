‘I visited Northampton’s new boutique wellness business at the heart of town – here’s what I thought’

I visited Northampton’s newest boutique wellness business at the heart of the town centre, and here is what I really thought of the addition to the much-loved St Giles’ Street.

360° Wellness Group is run by trio of business partners Kamil Rosinski, Claudiu Hoban and Slaw Bejm, and it opened to the public back in January.

The team is dedicated to supporting their visitors’ health, fitness and wellbeing with their state-of-the-art facility, which offers personal training, yoga, meditation, reformer and mat pilates, and access to onsite physiotherapy and sports massage.

They also house a rejuvenating infrared sauna to help visitors relax, recover and recharge, and have a holistic approach to ensure everything is available under one roof.

The trio’s goal for 360° Wellness Group was to have a meaningful impact on the health and wellbeing of their community, with tailored support and intimate class sizes.

Having recently reported on the amazing start for the business – as it is already more than halfway to its full capacity of members – I was kindly invited along to try out some sessions.

I first opted for yoga and although I already practice on a weekly basis, this session was a healthy challenge and I enjoyed trying something different to what I am used to.

I worked up a sweat during the hour and was taken aback at the skill of those in attendance. With a focus on mindfulness as well as building strength and skill, I would definitely say the ‘Vinyasa Flow’ class is suitable for the more fitness-inclined individuals.

Despite not being able to do some of the complex moves that others were working towards, I felt completely supported and encouraged to do only as much as I wanted to or could. I also really appreciated the intimate class size of just five people.

Next, I decided to return for a Sunday morning reformer pilates session. This is something I had never tried before and I was eager to find out why it is such a popular craze in the fitness world at the moment.

Following the hour, I understood the hype and I absolutely loved the session. It was a unique experience and unlike anything I have done before. This confirmed to me that having this facility on the doorstep in the town centre is a real asset to Northampton.

When I visited the wellness centre for the first time, Kamil kindly showed me around the building and it was extremely impressive.

They truly have everything under one roof and I can definitely see the appeal of the state-of-the-art facilities for those looking for an all-encompassing wellness experience.

I will definitely return to 360° Wellness Group, particularly for reformer pilates, and I would highly recommend showing your support and giving this new business a try.

They offer pay as you go for a session, blocks of 10 that can be used at any time across 12 months, and memberships to utilise all of the facilities.

Attending a wellness centre like this is definitely a monetary investment but the team proudly offers a variety of deals for people to try out the services and see if it is the right fit for them before making the full commitment.

For more information on 360° Wellness Group, visit the business’ website here.