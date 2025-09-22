IN PICTURES: New fine dining restaurant, bar and grill NOW OPEN on busy Northampton street

PALM, located opposite the petrol station on Wellingborough Road, hopes to bring fresh flavours and a vibrant atmosphere to the town’s culinary and cocktail scene following its official opening last Thursday evening (September 18).

The food offering is described as world cuisine and includes special dishes and flavours from Greece, the Mediterranean and Italy – as well as steaks, sea food and a wide range of cocktails, wines, craft beers and other drinks.

The venture was launched by Serhat Cetinkaya, who took over town centre cafe-restaurant Jenny’s in Gold Street in March 2019 and has successfully run it ever since.

Serhat told the Chronicle & Echo that PALM promises to deliver bold flavours, a warm atmosphere and a memorable experience.

“I wanted to create a place where people can gather, share a meal and quality cocktails accompanied by live entertainment,” said Serhat. “Our focus is on quality, creativity and genuine hospitality.”

The menu will be created using locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce to achieve a blend of innovation and tradition.

Serhat is collaborating with a chef he has known and worked with for a long time – who has been honing his craft for more than three decades – as they are confident they can create dishes and flavours that customers have never tasted before.

As well as its signature dishes and beverages, PALM boasts a stylish interior with high ceilings and an open kitchen. The venue seats around 210 people at one time, with a luxury room available to hire and a car park for visitors to utilise.

Take a look at PALM Fine Dining, a brand new business now open on Wellingborough Road…

