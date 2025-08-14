Two chances this weekend to catch glimpse of Red Arrows overhead in Northamptonshire

Plane enthusiasts might be able to catch two glimpses of the Red Arrows in Northamptonshire this weekend.

The iconic 640mph Hawk jets will take place in a flypast around the National Memorial Arboretum, near Lichfield on Friday August 15.

The flypast is part of the memorial’s commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and is expected to take place at 1.04pm, according to Militaryairshows.co.uk.

To take part in the flypast, the jets will leave Bournemouth at 12.32pm and make their way north. It is at this point that they are expected to be seen overhead in Northamptonshire. Between 12.54pm and 12.57pm, residents in villages such as Little Preston, Everdon, Welton, Crick and Yelvertoft, as well as western parts of Daventry, should be able to see the Red Arrows overhead.

The second chance for plane lovers in Northamptonshire will be as the jets leave Bournemouth Airport – after taking part in Eastbourne Air show – to return back to their base at RAF Waddingham in Lincolnshire on Sunday August 17.

Between 7.37pm and around 7.48pm a number of locations in Northamptonshire will be able to catch a glimpse. The locations include: Canons Ashby, Maidford, Litchborough, Bugbrooke, Kislingbury, Harlestone, eastern parts of Duston, Spratton and Kelmarsh.

All Red Arrows times are approximate and subject to change, due to the weather or other requirements.