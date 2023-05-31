News you can trust since 1931
Got a passion for film, music, theatre, publishing or any other of the creative industries?

If you would love to work in film, music, theatre, publishing or any other creative industry - or if you are already working in one but want to network with other local professionals - then head to Corby, Wellingborough or Northampton this weekend 2 - 4 June for an opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the best in the field.
By Becky CarrierContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 12:15 BST- 2 min read

As part of its work to support the creative arts and strengthen the sector across the County, the Northampton Film Festival is hosting three free Creative Industries days aimed at new talent and more established creative professionals, as follows:

Friday 2 June 2023, 12pm- 3pm CREATIVE INDUSTRY EXPO The Core Theatre, Corby Cube George Street NN17 1QG

Being held in partnership with the Core at Corby Cube, whatever your creative interests, you are invited to drop in and be a part of the action - with opportunities for one-on-one chats with industry professionals about their career and your future plans, as well as talks and short film screenings, including Screen Northants' multi-award-winning film 'The Operator'.

The Core at Corby Cube hosts the Creative Industry Expo on FridayThe Core at Corby Cube hosts the Creative Industry Expo on Friday
    Exhibitors at the event include: local music project 'Project M'; CARRIER-media lighting for Film and Television; Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT); Fighting Spirit Film Festival; community-led arts programme Made With Many; musician Sarah Adams; author Julia Thorley who has also worked in Publishing; and of course Northampton Film Festival and the Core Theatre.

    https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule/6446c15344c6d800991d7c40

    Saturday 3 June 2023, 12pm- 3pm, FILM INDUSTRY DAY Wellingborough Library 7 Pebble Lane NN8 1AS

    This event includes talks by film industry professionals, with opportunities to ask questions and screenings of their work, including Screen Northants' multi-award-winning short film 'The Operator' and the short film 'Gwenevere' by award-winning 'Mortal Engines' author Philip Reeve. There will also be an opportunity for a hands on look at using a DSLR for filming, during the set up for an interview with a filmmaker.

    The 3 events kick off in Corby on FridayThe 3 events kick off in Corby on Friday
    https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule/6454cfd068371b004e270660

    Sunday 4 June 2023, 11am- 3pm SCRIPT TO SCREEN WORKSHOP Silhouette Youth Theatre, Inside Weston Favell Shopping Centre Wellingborough Rd, Northampton NN3 8JZ

    Held in association with Silhouette Youth Theatre and BFI Network, this free workshop, for young people aged 14 - 25 years, will focus on how to take an idea, turn it into a script and get it onto screen. It will include a discussion with two Northants writers - Tayla Halfacre and Subika Anwar-Khan, as well as a table read of their latest work developed with BFI Network.

    https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule/6454d143f09647006dad2c54

    Project M will be at the Corby eventProject M will be at the Corby event
    For more information on all three free events, visit: https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule

    The festival concludes in Northampton with this free industry eventThe festival concludes in Northampton with this free industry event
