Charity’s new festival venue is creating a small world to make a big difference

The hosts of Christian Aid's new feature at this year’s Greenbelt Festival - No Fly Zone - have spoken of their excitement at bringing international speakers to the fields of Northamptonshire.

Greenbelt , now in its 51st year, is held at Boughton House, near Kettering, from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25.

Billed as somewhere belief and artistry meet activism, festivalgoers can dance and debate, pray and party, with a multi-arts programme of music, visual and performing arts, spirituality, comedy and discussion.

The new space, No Fly Zone, offers the chance to find out more about the work of organisations like Christian Aid, with a focus on three aspects – racial justice, economic justice and climate justice.

Rev Azariah France-Williams

There will be a programme of panel discussions, film screenings, and speakers via live remote link-up, meaning guests from other countries can join the festival without having to fly over in person.

Among those on the line-up is Father Richard Rohr, an AmericanFranciscan friar and ecumenical teacher, will be speaking about spirituality and Christian mysticism. There will also be a showing of The Tinderbox – a documentary from Gillian Moseley which examines both sides of the conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

Each evening wraps up withRev’d Azariah France-Williams and Anna Robinson, who will be chatting to some of the poets, singers, comedians and other contributors at Greenbelt. Rev Azariah and Anna co-host the Nomad podcast.

Anna is a contemplative spiritual writer who, among other things, hosts retreats for people in Cornwall, drawing from her spirituality rooted in the mystical and celtic Christian traditions.

Rev’d Azariah is an Anglican priest based at Ascension Church Hulme, in Manchester as well as a regular on BBC Radio 2’s Pause for Thought and BBC Radio 4’s Daily Service.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to hosting these sessions. We are all connected in this small world; what happens in one part, impacts the rest of us.

“Because of the virtual element to the venue we are creating a small world at Greenbelt by bringing people together in a hybrid onsite/online mashup.

“The festival’s theme of ‘Dream On’ helps us imagine small world experiments and aspirations percolating on the field, which can have an impact on the wider world around us. We might feel we can only make a little difference but all the small things coming together can make a big difference.”