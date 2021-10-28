The Black Prince reveals first acts to play Independent Venue Week next year

Press To Meco

Independent Venue Week returns in February and Northampton music venue The Black Prince has revealed the first acts which will be playing.

Tiña, The Virginmarys, Press To Meco and FFSYTHO?! will all headline shows with more acts due to be announced.

Promotions manager at the venue, Phil Moore said: “I am genuinely thrilled with who we have secured this time around.

FFSYTHO?!

“There’s incredible live acts you’ll be talking about years from now and a local artist on the cusp of becoming an international star. I can’t wait for it to happen, frankly.”

Independent Venue Week (IVW) is a seven-day celebration of music venues around the country.

Now in its ninth year, it returns from Monday, January 31, to Sunday, February 6.

At The Black Prince, Tiña will play on Thursday, February 3, The Virginmarys on Friday, February 4, Press To Meco on Saturday February 5, and FFSYTHO?! on Sunday, February 6.

Tina

South London indie-psych group Tiña released their acclaimed debut album Positive Mental Health Music via Speedy Wunderground last year.

The record is an honest and intimate portrait of self-examination by frontman Josh Loftin covering themes of anxiety, depression, love, sex, isolation, fear and failure.

Rock duo The Virginmarys released their third LP Northern Sun Sessions in 2018, the follow up to their 2016 record Divides and their debut King Of Conflict.

They have previously sold out shows across the UK and Europe, received support by Classic Rock magazine and supported Slash and Myles Kennedy.

The Virginmarys.

Press To Meco, which features Corby native and ACODA and Ginger Snaps guitarist Jake Crawford, released their latest album Transmute in August.

The record was met with critical acclaim and praise from across the music press.

Press To Meco have recently been on tour supporting Vukovi and will play at 2000 Trees festival next year.

Bringing Independent Venue Week to a close at The Black Prince will be FFSYTHO?!

The Northampton rapper and MC made her live debut at the Reading and Leeds Festival in August after a string of singles including Bop Through Ya Manor and You Next with support by the likes of BBC Radio 1 and 1 Xtra.

Her latest single Keep On, which features Jabru and Alice Russell was released in September.

While The Black Prince has previously taken part in IVW, it will be the first since a major overhaul of its main venue.

Mr Moore added: “The week really is a great showcase for independent venues, to give a greater voice to the work they do in maintaining a key part of the music ecosystem below the level of academies and arenas.

“And this year, with our many upgrades to the venue, we hope that new people will see what we’re able to offer.

“It’s also an exciting moment in time, after the traditional quiet January period, to see the best up and coming acts in one big celebratory moment.

“You want to give the people what they want, offer some variety, and have at least one act who you are convinced are destined for the top, like Working Men’s Club last time around.”