Indie quartet The Sherlocks announce Northampton gig at Black Prince

The Sherlocks will play in Northampton in October.

The Sherlocks will headline The Black Prince in Northampton later this year as part of a 15-date UK tour.

In recent years, the Sheffield quartet have become one of the most exciting live bands on the indie circuit, selling out tours across the UK and Europe and opening for the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kings Of Leon, Kaiser Chiefs and The Libertines.

Earlier this year, they released End Of The Earth, their first new music since their 2019 sophomore album Under Your Sky.

The LP reached number 20 in the Official UK Charts while single NYC (Sing It Loud) which was released on the same day, topped the Official Vinyl Charts.

The album followed their 2017 debut Live For The Moment which established them as key contenders in a new wave of British bands keeping alt-rock and indie vital for a new generation of fans.

If Live For The Moment was an insight into the hedonism and heartbreak of youth, its successor Under Your Sky saw frontman Kiaran Crook writing songs which bridged the exuberance of youth with the reflection and maturity of young adulthood.

The band is currently working on their third album.

The Sherlocks headline the Abington Square venue on Thursday, October 7. Support acts are TBC.