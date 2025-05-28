Skivington urges Gloucester to finish the job in 'massive' Saints match

George Skivington (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

George Skivington has urged his Gloucester players to finish the job when they face Saints at Kingsholm on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

The Cherry and Whites are chasing a play-off place on the final day of the Gallagher Premiership regular season.

They need to hope Bristol Bears slip up at home to Harlequins while matching the result Saracens get at home to Bath.

"It's a massive game for us, we have to win it, nothing outside that matters," Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We know things have to go our way so there's some pressure on this week to make sure we deliver what we can.

"We're not exactly where we want to be but we're right on the edge; all we can do is rip into this week which the boys have done, get as focused and as ready as we can and focus on beating Northampton Saints."

Gloucester have made big strides this season, having finished 10th of 11 teams in 2022/23 and ninth of 10 last season.

They implemented a more expansive style of play last summer and have racked up 535 points during this league campaign, significantly more than the 400 they managed last season.

"I think we've been brave enough to try something different, to push it in a different direction," Skivington said.

"It's not been perfect - there's always bits you look at and go 'if we'd done this, if we'd done that' and that's the beauty of it.

"There's bits that we'll definitely next year want to get better at to support the good work we've done this year.

"But overall I've been really pleased with everyone in this building. Now we've just got to finish the job off, control what we can and focus on this game - whatever happens, try and have a good day at Kingsholm."