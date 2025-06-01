Pearson eyes England call-up after successful return to Saints action

Tom Pearson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Pearson loved being back on the pitch for Saints on Saturday.

And the flanker is now hoping to cap his recovery from injury with an England call-up this week.

The Red Rose, who will play against Argentina and the USA in July, are set to name their next training squad on June 10, with Pearson eager to be included.

The 25-year-old picked up a knee problem in a game at Newcastle Falcons in April, but he recovered in time to feature on the final day of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Pearson came through 56 minutes at Kingsholm as a heavily rotated Saints side battled hard in a 41-26 defeat to Gloucester.

And after the game, Pearson, who delivered a typically powerful surge to score during the first half, was asked how his knee felt.

"It felt good," the Hereford-born back row forward said.

"I was a little bit worried with how it would go but I'm more than happy and I've got a lot of confidence in my knee now.

"I'm looking forward to either a pre-season or hopefully a camp (with England) in the next couple of weeks.

"For me personally, it was nice to get some match fitness and to get back on the pitch against an old rival."

Saints had taken a 14-7 lead during the first half against Gloucester, and Phil Dowson's men played much of the match on the front foot, despite making 14 changes from the previous week's Investec Champions Cup final in Cardiff.

"We showed a lot of fight, a lot of effort," Pearson said.

"I know people had us down to lose quite heavily so I'm really proud of the guys and how we turned up today.

"It wasn't perfect and there were some soft tries, but on another day, I think we come out on top there.

"It was great for me to have lots family at the game.

"It's a place I know well and although I'm disappointed with the result, it was nice to be back."

Pearson was impressed with Saints' talented teenagers as the likes of Jonny Weimann and 17-year-old debutant Henry Lumley got their chance against Gloucester.

"Jonny Weimann and Henry Lumley were unbelievable - they brought it today," Pearson said.

"Weimann hasn't played much in the Prem or for Saints at all, and I thought he stepped up so well today for the full 80.

"Shout out to those guys!"