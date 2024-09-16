Northants opener Prithvi Shaw to miss final two County Championship matches

Prithvi Shaw has returned to India to prepare for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign

Northants will be without opening batter Prithvi Shaw for the final two Vitality County Championship matches of the season.

The 24-year-old has returned home to India to take part in a training camp ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign, which is due to start on October 11.

It means Shaw misses this week's County Ground date with Leicestershire, which starts on Tuesday, and next week's trip to Headingley to play Yorkshire.

With Emilio Gay’s loan move to Durham for the rest of the season confirmed, Shaw's place in the Northants squad for the date with the Foxes will be taken by George Barlett, who was left out of last week's win over Derbyshire, the County's first red ball win of the season.

Shaw was a shining light in the Steelbacks' Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign, scoring 343 runs at an average of 42.87, but it is fair to say he struggled in the Championship.

Shaw played five matches and managed a top score of 37 as he totalled 164 runs at an average of 18.64.

On the bowling front, Jack White is fit and will return to the squad for the date against Leicestershire, and he will replace loan signing Dom Leech.

The news on Shaw and White was confirmed by Northants batting coach Greg Smith, who told Steelbacks TV: "Prithvi has been called into a training camp in India ahead of the Ranji Trophy, so he has had to go back home, so we wish him all the best.

"That means George Bartlett will come back in, and Jack White is fit as well so he will come in for Leechy.

"We had a good day's training on Monday, the lads have worked really hard and there is a good energy around the group.

"So we are looking forward to the Leicestershire game which will be another good challenge for us."