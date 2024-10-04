Lightning stunned as Eagles swoop in for victory with final quarter rally

By Jeremy Casey
Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:07 GMT
Northants Thunder Under-15 Boys face the camera ahead of their first competitive gameNorthants Thunder Under-15 Boys face the camera ahead of their first competitive game
Northants Lightning suffered a 64-55 defeat at Newcastle Eagles in the Junior Women’s National League North Conference.

It was a long and disappointing drive home for the girls, who will feel they could and should have claimed a victory.

Lightning made an excellent start after their long trip to the north east and won the first quarter 15-12, with Amelia Wesley-Maryan scoring nine points.

The Eagles' physical play in the second quarter saw them take a 33-28 half time lead, but Lightning hit back to win the third period 18-11 to go into the fourth with a 46-44 lead.

Lightning let it slip though as they relied too much on individual rather than team play to lose the quarter 20-9 and as a consequence the match.

Wesley-Maryan top scored with 25 points with support coming from Jenny Oamen with 12.

The girls are back on the road this weekend when they go to Sheffield Hatters.

Northants Thunder secured a 75-53 win at Leicester Warriors in the Under 16 Boys National League Midlands Conference.

Without the services of the influential Oliwer Andrzejczak, Thunder did well to edge the first three quarters and open up a 55-44 lead.

They then ran away with the final quarter, winning it 20-9, to seal the victory.

The Thunder scoring was led by Logan Tanner with 22 points while Al Yinusa secured 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Northants Thunder Under-15 boys' team played their first game together, and were delighted to secure a 63-51 home win over Swadlincote Lasers in the Under 15 Boys Youth Basketball League.

For most of the boys this was their very first taste of competitive basketball, and they got off to a flyer as they won the first quarter 24-7.

Lasers hit back to win the second and third quarters to close the gap to 48-36, and with the final period drawn 15-14 the win was Thunder's.

Thunder's scoring was led by Sean Fraher-Riley and Dlyan Kuranchie.

Fixtures: Saturday, October 5: 12.15pm: Under 12 Boys v Sheffield Sharks; U14 Girls v Nottingham Wildcats; 2.30pm: U14 Boys v Mansfield Giants; U12 Girls v Kingston Lions; 4.45pm: U16 Girls v Norfolk Inceni; U14 Boys travel to Leicester Dynamite

Sunday, October 6: 10.30am: Junior Men v Coventry Tornadoes; Junior Women travel to Sheffield Hatters

