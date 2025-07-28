Akin Odimayo

Both Akin Odimayo and Tyler Magloire have linked up with the Professional Footballers’ Association this week, joining 40 other free agents who remain without a club, including three fellow ex-Cobblers.

Following their success last summer, the PFA is again running a pre-season training camp for free agents, offering a structured training environment to help unsigned, out-of-contract PFA players stay in shape and potentially secure new deals with clubs. The 10-week programme, fully funded by the PFA, started at the end of June and runs through until September.

They are now into week five and two new members to the group were released by Northampton at the end of last season. Right-back Odimayo spent three seasons at Sixfields, making nearly 100 appearances, and only Mitch Pinnock played more games in 2024/25, though he was not offered a new contract by Kevin Nolan.

Centre-half Magloire, now 26, joined Cobblers in the same summer as Odimayo after an initial loan spell at Sixfields, but his time at the club was ruined by a serious knee injury suffered in February 2023. He played 54 times in total.

Also among those training with the PFA this week are ex-Town title-winner John-Joe O’Toole and Wembley hero Vadaine Oliver, as well as Emmanuel Sonupe.

Full list of free agents training with the PFA this week: Rolando Aarons, Sam Barnes, Brandon Barker, Patrick Bauer, James Brown, Jaden Brown, Jake Cain, Mackenzie Chapman, Isaac Christie-Davies, Joel Coleman, Jordan Davies, Adama Diomande, Jake Forster-Caskey, Matthew Hall, Reece Hall, Jordy Hiwula, Jermaine Hylton, Kyle Jameson, Saidou Khan, Tyler Magloire, Chris Maguire, Max Melbourne, Akin Odimayo, Jubril Okedina, John-Joe O’Toole, Josh Shaw, Olufela Olomola, Vadaine Oliver, Adam Reach, Josh Ruffels, Mohammed Sangare, Liam Shephard, Olamide Shodipo, Emmanuel Sonupe, Ben Stevenson, Oliver Turton, Ryan Tunicliffe, Tennai Watson, Grant Ward, Connor Wood, Jack Young, and Tariq Uwakwe.

The PFA have already played two friendlies against Worksop Town and Port Vale and are due to face Watford Under-21s tomorrow (Tuesday). Last year, over 100 players who participated in the camp signed new contracts. From this year's group, former Harrogate left-back Matty Foulds signed for St Johnstone after week one and John Swift was snapped up by Portsmouth.