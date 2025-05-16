Guthrie thrilled to sign new deal as skipper steps up his recovery from injury

Jon Guthrie

Jon Guthrie is looking forward to a fifth season at Sixfields, and he plans to step up his recovery from an ACL injury when pre-season starts at the end of next month.

The 32-year-old has made over 150 appearances for the club since signing from Livingston in 2021, and he’ll have at least one more season at the club after penning a one-year deal, which includes the option of an additional 12 months depending on the number of games he plays in 2025/26.

"I’m really happy to get it sorted,” said Guthrie. “It’s been a strange few months since I suffered the injury but it’s nice to know I’ll be here for another season.

"The injury is coming along well. It’s a slow process but I’m able to do a bit more now, which is nice. I won’t be back anytime soon but I’m getting there. I had a check up with the surgeon and with Mike (Bolger) and Ethan (Cooper), who have been looking after me, and they all seem to be happy with my progress. It’s just a case of being patient and keep doing the right things.”

Having suffered the season-ending injury on New Year’s Day, just three games into Kevin Nolan’s stewardship, Guthrie has not yet had the opportunity to impress the new manager on the pitch.

He added: "I think it was only my second game under the gaffer when I did my injury so it was all a bit odd and the gaffer didn’t really know me but I’m looking forward to being back fit and showing him what I’m about on the pitch and showing why the club have given me a new deal.

"The plan is to get a bit more involved when pre-season starts and it'll be a big moment to be back out with the lads. I’ve not put any set dates on anything and I’ll just go with the process but I’ve missed it, even just little things like going out to train and being around the lads. You miss all that when you’re injured so I’m excited to get involved again.

"I’ve been quite lucky in my career not to have had a big injury. This is my first one so I’ve found it quite tough to come to terms with, especially at the start, and then I’ve had to watch the lads from the sidelines. That’s not something I particularly enjoy because I get more nervous watching than playing but they did brilliantly.

"I’ve been round the place and supporting them however I can off the pitch but I’m certainly looking forward to helping them on the pitch.”