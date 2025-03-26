Former Cobblers boss Aidy Boothroyd diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Aidy Boothroyd

Former Cobblers boss Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he has Parkinson's disease.

The 54-year-old, who managed Northampton between 2011 and 2013 and saved the club from relegation to non-league in 2011/12, was diagnosed three years ago following a routine health check while manager of England Under-21s. He also had spells in charge of Watford, Coventry and various England youth teams, and most recently managed Indian side Jamshedpur.

Boothroyd, who was a defender in his playing days and featured for the likes of Bristol Rovers, Peterborough United and Mansfield Town, confirmed the news in a statement released by the League Managers Association (LMA) on Tuesday.

He said: “Three years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's. The news came as a massive shock to me, following what I expected to be my routine LMA Annual Health Assessment.

“It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people. Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever, I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson's.

“I am ready to start the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank the LMA and Parkinson's UK for their support.”

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said: "Aidy has displayed incredible positivity, resolve and determination since his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago.

"We care deeply for all our members, and Aidy's attitude since his diagnosis has been an inspiration to our entire team as we continue to support him and his family throughout this unexpected and challenging time."

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder affecting the brain and nervous system. It affects nearly 10 million people worldwide and more than 150,000 in the UK.