Former Cobblers and Portsmouth striker makes permanent switch to Bristol Rovers

John Marquis

Former Cobblers striker John Marquis has made the permanent move to Bristol Rovers.

The 30-year-old, who had two loan spells at Sixfields, has signed a contract with the Gas until 2024.

"I'm very excited and I'm looking forward to starting a new challenge with Rovers,” said Marquis. “After speaking to the manager and coming down to The Quarters, I knew that this would be the perfect place to play my football for the next couple of years."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers boss Joey Barton added: "We are excited to be able to announce that John Marquis has signed for Bristol Rovers. John is a player I’ve admired for some time. He is a real coup for us, a proven goal scorer at League One level and a great addition.

“After speaking to him over the last few weeks it was clear that, like me, he believes we can continue to improve. Our group will continue to push to get better every day and John will fit in superbly.