One-time Cobblers goalkeeper Jonny Maxted will link up with Scott Pollock again next season after making the move to Brackley Town.

The 30-year-old has a wealth of football league experience, including promotions from League One and League Two, but found himself without a club after he was released by Newport County at the end of last season.

Brackley manager Gavin Cowan said: “Jonny comes with a wealth of league experience and we are very pleased to have captured his signature. Big, strong and dominant, Jonny will slot in nicely to marshal our defensive line.”

Born in Yorkshire, Maxted started his career at Doncaster Rovers, before playing for Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers, he switched to Guiseley where he was credited with helping The Lions reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

