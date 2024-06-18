Ex-Cobblers goalkeeper on the move after making non-league switch
The 30-year-old has a wealth of football league experience, including promotions from League One and League Two, but found himself without a club after he was released by Newport County at the end of last season.
Brackley manager Gavin Cowan said: “Jonny comes with a wealth of league experience and we are very pleased to have captured his signature. Big, strong and dominant, Jonny will slot in nicely to marshal our defensive line.”
Born in Yorkshire, Maxted started his career at Doncaster Rovers, before playing for Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers, he switched to Guiseley where he was credited with helping The Lions reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
He signed for Acrrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee in January 2018 and then joined Exeter City in 2019, making 26 appearances for the Grecians between 2019 and 2021 before heading to Sixfields where he was part of Town’s promotion-winning squad. Maxted was released by Northampton last summer and subsequently made the switch to Newport County, spending one season at Rodney Parade.
