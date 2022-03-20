Cobblers boss Brady unhappy at 'absolutely shocking' refereeing

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was unhappy with referee Oliver Langford's performance in the defeat to Bristol Rovers (Picture: Pete Norton)

Jon Brady blasted the performance of referee Oliver Langford following the Cobblers' 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Town boss declared the experienced official's showing as 'absolutely shocking', saying his lack of control on proceedings meant 'it was like the Wild West out there'.

And Brady believes Langford's lack of game management led to the injury suffered by Tyler Magloire, who left the field a dislocated shoulder after a 14th-minute clash with Rovers midfielder Sam Finley - an incident where the referee awarded a free-kick to the visitors.

Referee Oliver Langford

Rovers claimed the lead through Harry Anderson after just 38 seconds, and they immediately started to slow the game down with time-wasting tactics, something Brady believes should not have been allowed to happen by Langford.

He was also disbelieving at the fact Finley later didn't see red for a bad foul on Aaron McGowan.

"If you watch the video back you will see what happens, and we knew at the time," said the Cobblers boss.

"Tyler went off to the hospital because he dislocated his shoulder, but that incident sums the referee's day up, where he doesn't get hold of the game.

"Finley gets Tyler in a headlock, twists him over and throws him to the ground, and that is why he has dislocated his shoulder.

"It was like the Wild West out there.

"The game wasn't managed properly by the referee, it was an absolutely shocking display of refereeing.

"He let them (Rovers) manage the game with the time, and then Aaron McGowan's ankle is in a ridiculous state.

"The tackle that was made on him, how that is not a red card I don't know either."

Rovers claimed a fourth straight win to draw level on points with the Cobblers, who dropped to third due to Exeter leapfrogging them with a 2-0 win at Oldham Athletic.

The Gas boss Joey Barton was understandably delighted with the victory, but also couldn't stop himself having a dig at the Cobblers' playing style, calling them 'a glorified rugby team'.