Centre-back Bolger leaves Cobblers

Cian Bolger.

Cobblers centre-back Cian Bolger has left the club after opting not to trigger the extension clause in his contract.

The 29-year-old, appointed captain by former manager Keith Curle, signed a one-year deal last summer but an option to extend his stay at Sixfields into a second year was written into his contract.

However, Bolger had to take up that option within a certain timeframe and having chosen not to do so, he will now depart the club.

"The way it worked was that Cian had two weeks to trigger the option in his contract, which was already in there from last summer," said manager Jon Brady.

"But he hasn't triggered that option so he has left the club and all we can do now is wish Cian all the best and move on and search for another centre-half in that area."

Bolger's departure means a new club skipper will need to be appointed, though Joseph Mills and Lloyd Jones were regularly skipper during Brady's time as caretaker manager.

"The captain decision will be made at a later date," Brady added. "We had a fantastic captain in Joseph Mills when we took over and he was brilliant with the group and Lloyd also deputised on a couple of occasions.